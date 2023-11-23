National Football League
Cowboys' DaRon Bland now stands alone with most pick-sixes in NFL season with 5
Published Nov. 23, 2023 7:55 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland has set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season.

Bland's 63-yard pick-six was an exclamation point as the Cowboys pulled away in the fourth quarter of a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

Bland stepped in front of Sam Howell's pass intended for Jahan Dotson and ran free up the Dallas sideline before having to cut back inside to avoid the pursuing Washington quarterback.

Receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Brian Robinson Jr. were the last hope for a tackle just outside the 10-yard line, but Bland sidestepped both for the score.

Bland came into the game sharing the NFL record with Philadelphia's Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City's Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston's Ken Houston (1971).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

