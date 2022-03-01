Dak Prescott underwent shoulder surgery, Mike McCarthy says

National Football League
2 hours ago

Dak Prescott is recovering from more than one setback.

In addition to the first-round playoff loss his team suffered at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott is on the mend from offseason shoulder surgery.

Per Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, the team's signal-caller underwent an operation to repair complications in his non-throwing shoulder.

The surgery was performed on Feb. 22 according to USA Today

"It’s not a concern," McCarthy said regarding his QB1. "He’s doing well."

McCarthy specified that the ailment was not a detriment to Prescott's play during the regular season or playoffs.

"I don’t think [it affected him]," McCarthy said. "He practiced full-go throughout. It was just something he felt like he needed to do."

This isn't the first injury Prescott's dealt with in recent months, and for the 28-year-old QB, the list is beginning to pile up.

He suffered a gruesome compound fracture to his right ankle in a Week 5 matchup against the Giants in 2020, an injury that still requires routine maintenance. During the 2021 preseason, his throwing shoulder gave him troubles, and he was shut down until the regular season with what was revealed to be a latissimus strain. He also missed Dallas' Oct. 31 affair against the Vikings after straining his calf.

"It was the left shoulder and it was just a clean up," said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. "Minor. A little bit of a scope. … I would say the level of concern for Dak Prescott's recovery is probably one or zero. It is very, very little."

Prescott remains the unwavering optimist about his status, telling USA Today that he was "excited" for Dallas' future, and looking forward to "helping the team make decisions," adding that he was "pretty sure that my opinion will be valued."

The Cowboys are currently evaluating future potential draft picks at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

