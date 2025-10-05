National Football League Derek Jeter: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Needs To Win To ‘Change The Narrative' Updated Oct. 5, 2025 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All eyes are on quarterback Dak Prescott to see if he can continue to build and lead the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) to a win against the struggling New York Jets (0-4) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Last week against the Packers, Prescott threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns — each of which came on the Cowboys' last three possessions of regulation — to help Dallas earn a 40-40 tie. Now, the Cowboys enter Week 5 with the NFL's best offense (404.3 yards per game) and are fifth in scoring (28.5 points per game).

The Cowboys' season started off shaky, however. They lost to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener, narrowly escaped the New York Giants in overtime in Week 2 and then fell to the Chicago Bears by double digits in Week 3 after losing star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to an ankle injury.

Prescott isn't discouraged, however, and neither is Derek Jeter.

"There's a lot of attention [and] blame that goes with everything that happens on the football field when you look at Dak," Jeter said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "I think that's understandable. … He does a great job handling himself.

"Ultimately, what it boils down to is winning. You have to be able to win, and that changes the narrative."

In addition to leading the league in total yards per game, Prescott's squad also ranks third in passing yards per game (281.3) and fifth in points per game (28.5). Dallas does have the third-most turnovers on the year with six thus far.

The Cowboys are aiming to make it back to the playoffs after missing out altogether last season.

