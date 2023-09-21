Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs reportedly suffers season-ending ACL tear

National Football League
Published Sep. 21, 2023 4:36 p.m. ET

The Cowboys will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2023 season. 

Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during a 1-on-1 drill at practice on Thursday, ending his season, per multiple reports

Diggs, who turned 25 on Wednesday, has emerged as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks over the last couple of seasons. The 2020 second-round pick recorded a league-high 11 interceptions and returned two for touchdowns in 2021 before posting three interceptions in 2022. He earned a first-team All-Pro nod for his play in 2021 and received Pro Bowl honors in each of the last two seasons. 

With his strong play over the last two seasons, Diggs earned a five-year, $97 million extension worth up to $104 million in potential bonuses over the offseason, making him one of the game's highest-paid cornerbacks as he entered the final year of his rookie deal. 

Diggs was part of the NFL's best defense through the first two weeks of the season. The Cowboys have surrendered a league-low 193 yards per game and have allowed just 10 total points in 2023. Diggs had four tackles and an interception through the first two games. 

It's unknown what Dallas plans to do next at cornerback to make up for the loss of Diggs. The Cowboys traded for 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in hopes of complementing Diggs. Now, the 33-year-old will presumably take the mantle as Dallas' No. 1 corner.

The Cowboys take on the Cardinals on Sunday. 

