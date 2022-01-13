Cowboys-49ers: Super Wild Card Weekend By The Numbers

National Football League
1 hour ago

Super Wild Card Weekend will feature a tilt between two of the most iconic franchises in NFL history when the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys take the field (4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS).

Here are the numbers that define 49ers-Cowboys.

Matchup: Including the playoffs, the Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-17-1 and have won six of the past seven matchups. This will be the eighth playoff game between the 49ers and Cowboys; Dallas won five of the previous seven. This is the first-ever playoff matchup between franchises with at least five Super Bowl wins.

The 49ers are 33-22 all time in the playoffs (5-11 in road playoff games). The Cowboys are 35-28 all time in playoff games (21-9 in home playoff games).

QUARTERBACKS

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers, eighth season)

68.3%: Garoppolo finished sixth in the NFL this season in completion percentage, completing 68.3% of his pass attempts.

12.7: He led the NFL in yards per completion in 2021 (12.7).

2-1: Garoppolo's playoff record as the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

Dak Prescott (Cowboys, sixth season)

68.8%: Prescott was fourth in the NFL in completion percentage in 2021 at 68.8%.

5: The Cowboys' quarterback finished in the top five in completions (410, 5th), passing touchdowns (37, T-4th) and passer rating (104.2, 3rd).

37: Prescott's 37 passing touchdowns in 2021 are a new Cowboys franchise record.

OFFENSE

33: The 49ers allowed 33 sacks this season, tied for the 11th-fewest in the NFL.

963: San Francisco RB Elijah Mitchell set a franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie this season with 963. 

2: WR Deebo Samuel is just the second player in Niners history to score at least six rushing touchdowns (8) and six receiving touchdowns (6) in a single season. He joins Roger Craig, who accomplished the feat in 1985.

6: George Kittle's six receiving touchdowns this season are the most by a 49ers tight end since Vernon Davis had 13 in 2013.

1: The Cowboys led the league in scoring offense during the regular season with 31.2 points per game. Their 530 points scored are the most in franchise history.

1,002: Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott (1,002) is one of three 1,000-yard rushers in the playoffs, joining Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon and Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris.

DEFENSE

48: The 49ers recorded 48 sacks during the regular season, which was tied for fifth in the NFL.

5: San Francisco DE Nick Bosa was top five in the NFL in sacks with 15.5 (4th) and 21 tackles for a loss (T-1st). These were the most sacks by a 49er in a single season since Aldon Smith recorded 19.5 in 2012.

137: LB Fred Warner recorded 137 tackles during the regular season, the most by a 49er since Navarro Bowman recorded 154 in 2015.

34: The Cowboys led the NFL in takeaways this season with 34. They also led the NFL in interceptions, with 26.

13: LB Micah Parsons' 13 sacks set a rookie franchise record for the Cowboys.

11: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs led the NFL in interceptions (11), which is tied for the most in franchise history with Everson Walls in 1981.

SPECIAL TEAMS

5: The Cowboys are fifth in the NFL in yards per kickoff return at 24.8.

6: Cowboys K Greg Zuerlein led the NFL in missed extra-point attempts this season with six.

COACHES

18-15: Mike McCarthy went 12-5 in his second season with Dallas, improving his overall Cowboys record to 18-15. This will be his first playoff game as coach of the Cowboys, with all 18 (10-8) of his previous playoff games coming with the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy is one of five active NFL head coaches with 10 or more playoff wins.

39-42: Kyle Shanahan went 10-7 in his fifth season as the 49ers' head coach and moved to 39-42 in his career. This is his second career postseason; he's 2-1 in the playoffs.

