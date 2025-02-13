National Football League Could Rams sign Aaron Rodgers and trade Matthew Stafford to Giants? Published Feb. 13, 2025 4:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Jets announced that they're moving on from Aaron Rodgers, something has to give with the ongoing speculation about Matthew Stafford's future with the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants need a quarterback.

Could these three situations be related?

Colin Cowherd thinks so. He explained on Thursday's edition of "The Herd" why the Rams could trade Stafford to the Giants — centered around acquiring the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — and then turn around and sign Rodgers.

"The Giants do not like the [2025] quarterback class, and [head coach] Brian Daboll and [general manager] Joe Schoen have got to win, or they'll be fired by Thanksgiving," Cowherd said. "They're going to get run out of the building, because if they don't have a quarterback, Washington, now, is big-time. Philadelphia will steamroll them, the Packers, the Bears, the Rams, the NFC's getting better, and the Giants have some good players, so they are going to make a move, I believe, on Matt Stafford. …

ADVERTISEMENT

"What the Rams want, I'm told, is the Giants' first-round pick at No. 3. … they want to take that pick, move down and get more picks. Why? So they have extra picks for next year when they have to move up to get a quarterback."

New York is coming off a 3-14 season and hasn't had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards since 2018 (Eli Manning).

Stafford, who turned 37 earlier this month, totaled 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 93.7 passer rating, while completing 65.8% of his passes this past season, helping the Rams win the NFC West at 10-7 and reach the NFC divisional round. He has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $160 million deal.

Right for the Jets to move off of Aaron Rodgers?

Should New York acquire Stafford, the two-time Pro Bowler would join an offense that was 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards (104.9 per game), 28th in passing yards (189.9 per game), 30th in total yards (294.8 per game) and 31st in points (16.1 per game) last season.

That said, Stafford would have some compelling, young pass-catchers to work with on the Giants. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers hauled in a franchise record 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games and was a Pro Bowler; wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson totaled 93 receptions, albeit at just 7.5 yards per reception; rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 839 yards and five touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry while totaling 284 receiving yards; rookie tight end Theo Johnson totaled 29 receptions for 331 yards and one score in 12 games.

On the other hand, the Giants could refrain from trading for Stafford, select a quarterback (Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward) or two-way superstar Travis Hunter with the No. 3 pick and sign a stopgap quarterback (e.g. Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston or Jacoby Brissett) in free agency.

As for Rodgers, Cowherd sees the Rams as an ideal fit for the four-time MVP.

"What the Rams will be in the market for if Matt Stafford moves is a one-to-two-year rental at quarterback: Aaron Rodgers," Cowherd said. "[The] Packers got better without him. His image, big advertisers, not interested. … [Rodgers is a] West Coast guy. … Aaron Rodgers' last 10 games last year, he was good. Remember, that was with a third-tier coaching staff. Now he gets [Sean] McVay, an established O-line [and] an excellent young defense.

"Remember Matt LaFleur's brother [Mike LaFleur] is the offensive coordinator with Sean McVay. Well, he's been in that system before, so Aaron knows the system with the Rams."

In Rodgers' first full year with the Jets (Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon on their opening possession of the 2023 season), he totaled 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating, while completing 63.0% of his passes. The Jets went 5-12.

By Rodgers' side with the Rams would be running back Kyren Williams, who rushed for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. On the outside, Rodgers has star wide receiver Puka Nacua and tight ends Tyler Higbee (when healthy) and Colby Parkinson. The Rams were 10th in passing yards (227.5 per game), 15th in total yards (331.4 per game), 20th in points (21.6 per game) and 24th in rushing yards (103.8 per game).

The Rams are projected to have roughly $38.3 million in cap space this offseason, per Over The Cap, a figure which could increase if and when they move on from Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp — who posted that the front office is seeking to trade him "immediately." They also have the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and would get one, if not multiple draft picks from the Giants in a potential Stafford trade.

As for quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Georgia's Carson Beck and Penn State's Drew Allar figure to be among the high-level signal-callers who will be in the mix to be selected in the top five.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Los Angeles Rams New York Jets National Football League

share