Commanders, Terry McLaurin Reach Resolution, Reportedly Agree to $96M Deal

Weeks after requesting a trade from the Washington Commanders, Terry McLaurin will remain with the organization — and he'll get a lot of money to do so.

McLaurin and the Commanders have agreed to a three-year, $96 million extension, NFL Media reported Monday. The deal reportedly includes $30 million in signing bonuses. With a $32 million average salary, McLaurin is tied for the sixth-highest salary among all wide receivers.

The deal will end the star wide receiver's lengthy hold-in, which lasted for nearly the entirety of training camp, and get him back on the field 13 days before the Commanders' season-opening matchup against the New York Giants (Sept. 7, 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, was going into the final year of his contract. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving five seasons in a row and fell just 81 short as a rookie when he missed time because of injury.

A 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State, McLaurin became a big piece of Washington’s offense with quarterback Jayden Daniels running the show. He caught 87 passes for 1,096 yards last season to help the Commanders made the playoffs, nearly doubling his career high in touchdowns with 13, then tying for the postseason lead with three more on an improbable run to the NFC championship game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

