Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Cleared to Return to Practice After Knee Injury

Published Oct. 1, 2025 1:33 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was medically cleared by team doctors and was set to fully participate in practice on Wednesday after missing two games with an injured left knee.

"He’s definitely chomping at the bit to get going," coach Dan Quinn said.

Another bit of good news for the injury-hit Commanders arrived on Wednesday: Starting right guard Sam Cosmi began his 21-day practice window after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Cosmi tore the ACL in his knee during the playoffs last season, when Daniels led the club to the NFC title game.

Washington (2-2) plays at the Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) on Sunday.

Daniels, last season's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, got hurt in the fourth quarter of Washington's 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11 and has not played since – or even been able to go through everything in practice with teammates.

The QB has been working on his own, including this weekend while the team was in Atlanta for a game, and did return to practicing in a limited fashion last week.

Without him, the Commanders went 1-1 while starting Marcus Mariota at quarterback, beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 in Week 3, then losing to the Atlanta Falcons 34-27 in Week 4.

Quinn declined to offer any sort of specific updates before practice about other injured players, such as wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown or tight end John Bates. The three of them sat out the game at Atlanta.

"All are trending up," Quinn said.

McLaurin, who missed training camp while negotiating a new contract, injured his quadriceps muscle on a catch against Las Vegas and missed every practice last week.

The 2024 second-team All-Pro is Washington's best receiver, and Quinn previously gave McLaurin's status as "week-to-week."

In two personnel moves Wednesday, Washington signed wideout Robbie Chosen to its practice squad and put defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle that needs surgery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

