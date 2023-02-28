National Football League Commanders DT Daron Payne first to get franchise tag this offseason Updated Feb. 28, 2023 1:23 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The Washington Commanders placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne on Tuesday, making him the first player this offseason to receive the designation.

At the end of the 2022 season, Payne's four-year contract with the Commanders expired. The franchise tag is a one-year contract every NFL team is allowed to use once per offseason. It allows a team to retain a player who is an unrestricted free agent on a guaranteed deal with a non-negotiated salary. Payne's tag, worth $18.9 million, is a non-exclusive tag, meaning that other teams can still talk with him. The Commanders have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term contract with Payne before talks drop off until after the 2023 season. Payne came in at No. 3 in FOX Sports' top 50 free agency rankings.

The 2022 NFL Pro-Bowl participant set career highs with 64 tackles, five pass deflections and 11.5 sacks this past season. Only Kansas City's Chris Jones and the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams recorded higher sack totals.

Washington selected the 25-year-old Payne out of Alabama at No. 13 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. At Alabama, Payne played in three straight national title games. He won a title in 2017 and was both the national championship and Sugar Bowl defensive MVP. With Washington in 2018, Payne was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

The Commanders have 20 players, including Payne, hitting free agency this offseason. Washington has six draft picks in 2023, including a first-round selection at No. 16. The team will look to fill needs at quarterback — the Commanders released Carson Wentz on Monday — offensive tackle and cornerback.

