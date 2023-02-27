National Football League Commanders release Carson Wentz after one season Updated Feb. 27, 2023 5:28 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Carson Wentz is back on the open market.

The Washington Commanders on Monday officially released the beleaguered quarterback after just one season.

The long-expected move saves Washington $26.176 million on the salary cap this offseason. Wentz had two years remaining on his contract but had no guaranteed money. He can sign with any team before the start of free agency, which begins March 15.

Just 11 months ago, the Commanders traded two third-round picks and swapped second-round picks in the 2022 draft to acquire Wentz from the Colts. The former Pro Bowler will now be looking for his fourth NFL home in as many seasons.

Wentz and the Commanders' offense struggled from the start in 2022, and matters were made worse when the 30-year-old veteran broke a finger on his throwing hand in a Week 6 win over Chicago that sidelined him for the next eight games.

He was ineffective upon returning to action, which landed him last on the depth chart for the Commanders' regular-season finale.

Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, was traded by Philadelphia in the 2021 offseason after losing his job to Jalen Hurts. He spent one season as the Colts' starter before getting shipped off to Washington, which went 2−5 in Wentz' seven starts and 8-8-1 overall last season — good for last place in the NFC East.

In fact, the Commanders were the only NFC East team that didn't make it to the postseason. Midway through the campaign, head coach Ron Rivera was memorably blunt and concise in assessing why his team had fallen behind everyone else in the division: "quarterback."

The Commanders, of course, recently landed highly regarded Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to take over for the embattled Scott Turner, who never had an offense ranked higher than 20th in his three years in Washington. The early word from the Commanders this offseason is 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell will be the starting quarterback in the coming season.

The club on Monday also cut veteran safety Bobby McCain, which saves another $2.32 million on the salary cap and perhaps as much as $4.42 million if he is designated as a post-June 1 release.

The Commanders had $8.3 million in cap space prior to Monday's releases, per OverTheCap.com.

