National Football League Colts trading Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders 1 hour ago

Another QB-hungry NFL squad has found its new starting signal-caller.

The Washington Commanders are reportedly acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Washington is set to take over Wentz's remaining contract from the Colts, while Indy will receive multiple draft picks.

The quarterback is owed $28 million in 2022 and an upcoming roster bonus, per Adam Schefter.

The trade signifies the end of any speculation that the Colts would shop Wentz around on the trade market.

Despite a strong 2021 season from Wentz, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said last week that the door was open for a possible trade.

In Wentz's lone season in Indy, he started every game, leading the Colts to a 9-8 record, barely missing the postseason. He racked up 3,563 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, and threw just seven interceptions, tying a career-low.

Still, a Week 18 loss at Jacksonville — one that could have sealed a playoff berth for Indy — essentially marred Wentz's short-lived tenure with the Colts.

NFL Network reports that the Colts are likely to make an effort to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo, who many believe will be dealt from the San Francisco 49ers.

Over the span of his six-year career, Wentz has gone 44-40-1 in the regular season. His career totals include a 62.6% completion percentage, 20,374 passing yards, 140 pass TDs and a 90.1 passer rating. He finished third in MVP voting after the 2017 season.

His 66 fumbles since 2016 are the most in the league, and his 28 fumbles lost since 2016 are second-most in the NFL over that period.

Colin Cowherd played a role in breaking the news on Wednesday on "The Herd," before reacting to the second meaningful QB trade in as many days.

"The Washington Commanders now have the second best quarterback in their division. Terry McLaurin is now the best receiver in the NFC East now that Amari Cooper is gone. [Washington] has the best defensive front in the NFC East and arguably the best coach.

"Is it good for Washington? Hell yes it is."

Here's how the sports world reacted to another day of big quarterback news:

