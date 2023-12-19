National Football League
Colts suspend Isaiah McKenzie, Tony Brown for three games
National Football League

Colts suspend Isaiah McKenzie, Tony Brown for three games

Updated Dec. 19, 2023 5:36 p.m. ET

The Indianapolis Colts suspended receiver-punt returner Isaiah McKenzie and cornerback Tony Brown for the final three regular-season games because of conduct detrimental to the team.

Team officials did not provide specifics about what occurred as it made the announcement Tuesday.

Both players made their greatest impact this season on special teams, and both were inactive for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

In a corresponding move, the Colts promoted running back Tyler Goodson from the practice squad back to the active roster. Goodson had his first carries of the season in Saturday's 30-13 victory and finished with 11 rushes for 69 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colts (8-6) could need ball-carriers this week. Jonathan Taylor has missed Indy's last three games after having surgery on his right thumb and his replacement, Zack Moss, had only four carries against the Steelers before hurting the right arm that he broke during the preseason.

Coach Shane Steichen has not said whether Taylor or Moss is expected to play Sunday at Atlanta (1 p.m. ET).

Reporting by The Associated Press

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who's in, tiebreakers, clinching scenarios after Week 15

2023 NFL Playoff Scenarios: Who's in, tiebreakers, clinching scenarios after Week 15

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes