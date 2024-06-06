National Football League Colts rest QB Anthony Richardson on final day of minicamp with soreness in throwing shoulder Updated Jun. 6, 2024 4:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson played it safe on the final day of minicamp by resting his sore right shoulder.

The second-year player had season-ending surgery on the shoulder last fall and participated in workouts Tuesday and Wednesday before trainers told Richardson to take it easy.

Afterward, Richardson said he felt fine and that he continues to be ahead of his rehabilitation schedule. Coach Shane Steichen reiterated the point by saying Richardson would have played Sunday — if it was a game week.

Richardson wasn't completely shut down. He made a few light, left-handed throws during part of the position drills when practice began. But he left the heavy lifting to backups Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger and rookie free agent Kedon Slovis.

Richardson's health has been a hot topic throughout the offseason. As a rookie, he started four of Indy's first five games, missing one with an injury and getting knocked out of three others with injuries.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

