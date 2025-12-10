Colts HC Shane Steichen Leaves Door Open for Philip Rivers to Start vs. Seahawks

Philip Rivers received a call from Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen about ending his five-year retirement and possibly re-joining the team on their practice squad on Sunday. One Sunday later, and the 44-year-old Rivers might be putting on the pads and going up against one of the NFL's top defenses.

Steichen didn't commit to who will start at quarterback for the Colts when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, leaving the possibility that Rivers could play in the coming days.

"We're going to go through this week of practice, see how it goes and then we'll make a decision at the end of the week, probably," Steichen told reporters on Wednesday.

Rookie Riley Leonard replaced Daniel Jones at quarterback when the veteran suffered an Achilles injury during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was initially believed that Leonard would get the start for the Colts against the Seahawks as primary backup Anthony Richardson is still dealing with an eye injury. But Leonard is also dealing with a knee injury this week, and even then, Steichen hinted that the rookie's health status might not be the lone factor in determining who starts Sunday's game.

"We'll see how the week goes and we'll make that decision," Steichen said when asked if Leonard will start if he's healthy.

Steichen added that Leonard will practice on Wednesday.

As for Rivers, Steichen said that the team called him shortly after Sunday's loss and he immediately expressed interest in unretiring. From there, both sides quickly got the ball rolling on a deal.

"He said, ‘I need to get up there, I need to get up there and throw, get in that building, start moving around,'" Steichen said. "So, he came in here and threw. He didn't forget how to throw a football. He did that Monday. On Tuesday, he was in the hotel. … He called us, and we said, ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘Dadgummit, let’s freakin’ go!’"

Rivers, whose 44th birthday was on Monday, spent the fall coaching his son Gunner's high school football team and has been a high school coach ever since he retired from the NFL following the 2020 season. Of course, this will mark Rivers's second stint with the Colts as he spent his final season before his first retirement in Indianapolis.

Roughly five years after his last NFL snap, Rivers admitted that he might not be in the shape that he was in during his peak playing days, but also noted that his athleticism was never really one of his top traits.

"I'm not sure," Rivers deadpanned when asked what his weight currently sits at. "How about that? That's an honest answer. … Not what it was when I walked off the field in Buffalo [before my first retirement]. But I ain't ran away from anybody anyway."

Rivers' decision to come out of retirement and join the Colts also comes as he's up for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class. He was recently named a semifinalist and seemed like a strong candidate to be named a finalist soon. But if Rivers signs to the active roster and takes a snap with the Colts, he won't be eligible for induction in the Hall of Fame until at least 2031.

But Rivers is OK with putting any Hall of Fame hopes on hold. He was clearly fighting emotions when he was asked why he felt this was the time to return, pointing to the Colts' organization and his love of the game as the reasons why.

"It's as simple as can be: a coach that I love, and an organization I really enjoyed being with, Mr. [Jim] Irsay believed in me in that year 2020 when it didn't go so good in 2019," Rivers said. "Shoot, the teammates I was able to play with — 14 of them are still here. Training room's the same. PR guys are the same. Equipment room's the same. They wanted me. I'll try to keep it as simple as that. It's a game I love to play, a game I thought I was done playing. Certainly, I wasn't hanging onto any hope of playing again. I kind of thought that ship had sailed, but something about it excited me.

"It was kind of one of those deals where the door opens, and you can walk through it and find out if you can do it or run from it. I know there's risk involved in what may or may not happen, but the only way to find out is to go for it. I almost found it as a gift for another opportunity to play."

