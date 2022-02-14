Indianapolis Colts Colts' Carson Wentz expected to be cut or traded this offseason 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL season officially coming to an end, the rumor mill will be in full swing soon in regard to trades and free agency transactions.

And according to reports, one of the big names who could be on the move as early as next month is current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

After being traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis last offseason, Wentz, 29, is unlikely to return to the team for a second season, with the veteran quarterback expected to be traded or cut by March 15.

On the surface, Wentz's season in Indianapolis looked to be a successful one individually, as he passed for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns and threw just seven interceptions, all after a disastrous 2020 season in Philly.

But it was Wentz's performance down the stretch of the regular season that will most likely be the reason for his ouster in Indy.

In the Colts' final two games of the regular season, Wentz completed just 59% of his passes for two touchdowns and one interception. One of those games was against the Las Vegas Raiders, who claimed one of the AFC Wild Card spots, and the other was against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished the season 3-14.

Those disappointing outings are why ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky is skeptical of whether a team can win their conference, let alone a Super Bowl, with Wentz under center.

"I can't look past the last week of the season, the last two weeks of the season," Orlovsky said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I think he's good. I don't know if he can be consistently great."

Wentz is staring at a second straight season of having to establish himself with a new franchise, landing with his third franchise in seven years come next season.

Surely, he's hoping that the third team's a charm.

Get more from Indianapolis Colts Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.