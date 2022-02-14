Indianapolis Colts
Colts' Carson Wentz expected to be cut or traded this offseason Colts' Carson Wentz expected to be cut or traded this offseason
Indianapolis Colts

Colts' Carson Wentz expected to be cut or traded this offseason

3 hours ago

With the NFL season officially coming to an end, the rumor mill will be in full swing soon in regard to trades and free agency transactions.

And according to reports, one of the big names who could be on the move as early as next month is current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

After being traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis last offseason, Wentz, 29, is unlikely to return to the team for a second season, with the veteran quarterback expected to be traded or cut by March 15.

On the surface, Wentz's season in Indianapolis looked to be a successful one individually, as he passed for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns and threw just seven interceptions, all after a disastrous 2020 season in Philly.

But it was Wentz's performance down the stretch of the regular season that will most likely be the reason for his ouster in Indy.

In the Colts' final two games of the regular season, Wentz completed just 59% of his passes for two touchdowns and one interception. One of those games was against the Las Vegas Raiders, who claimed one of the AFC Wild Card spots, and the other was against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished the season 3-14.

Those disappointing outings are why ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky is skeptical of whether a team can win their conference, let alone a Super Bowl, with Wentz under center.

"I can't look past the last week of the season, the last two weeks of the season," Orlovsky said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I think he's good. I don't know if he can be consistently great."

Wentz is staring at a second straight season of having to establish himself with a new franchise, landing with his third franchise in seven years come next season.

Surely, he's hoping that the third team's a charm.

Get more from Indianapolis Colts Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

22 hours ago
Super Bowl 2022 odds: What color will the Gatorade be? A betting history
National Football League

Super Bowl 2022 odds: What color will the Gatorade be? A betting history

1 day ago
NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Buccaneers to Packers
National Football League

NFL odds: Lines on Kyler Murray's next team, from Buccaneers to Packers

February 7
NFL coaching changes: Texans to hire Smith, Saints go with Allen
National Football League

NFL coaching changes: Texans to hire Smith, Saints go with Allen

February 7
2022 Pro Bowl Top Plays: AFC tops NFC in Sunday Showcase
National Football League

2022 Pro Bowl Top Plays: AFC tops NFC in Sunday Showcase

February 6
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes