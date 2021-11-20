National Football League Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 NFL Picks for Week 11, including Colts, Vikings, Saints 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Colin Cowherd is back with another edition of a fiery five ahead of this weekend's NFL slate.

To kick things off, Indianapolis goes on the road to face a potent Bills unit in icy conditions at 1 p.m. ET. At the same time on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face a divisional challenge as they meet Minnesota in Minneapolis. New Orleans will also try to slow down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles after his huge outing last week.

Later, at 4 p.m. the enigmatic Cardinals meet the Seahawks and their raucous "12th man" crowd in Seattle. To cap the night off, the Steelers and Chargers will face off on NBC.

Here are Colin's picks from "The Herd" to get you prepped for the matchups. All odds and win totals are presented by FOX Bet.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Colts getting seven points, even though I think Buffalo should win. It's going to be windy, wet weather. It's going to snow Monday, so you've got a cold front coming in. The Colts' defense forces turnovers, and I like their offense. Last seven games with Carson Wentz, they're 5-2, 104 passer rating. Wentz has thrown zero interceptions in seven of his last eight starts. I think he's having a very good year, he just had a stinker against Tennessee. Do we overvalue the Bills because of a Mike Tyson quality to bury bad quarterbacks?"

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Colin's thoughts: "I'll take Minnesota +1 with the upset. They're the only team in the NFL that's led every game this year by at least seven points. Their defense leads the NFL in sacks, and that's important because Aaron Rodgers has had a bad year against pressure. His passer rating under pressure is 14.9. The Vikings' offense is explosive. It's one of only four offenses in the league this year with 250 passing yards and 120+ rushing yards per game. And Kirk Cousins has been very effective against Green Bay. The Packers are beat up."

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "I can't believe the Saints are getting points, they're the better team. They're coming off back-to-back losses, but they out-gained both of their opponents. They're overlooked. The Saints are 4-0 against the spread this year as an underdog. Sean Payton is a great underdog coach, and Philadelphia's defense is not going to ravage a backup quarterback. In fact, the Eagles haven't won a home game this year: They're 0-4. Quarterbacks on average, complete 74% of their throws against the Eagles. The opponent passer rating is 102. You can beat Philadelphia in Philadelphia with a backup. The Eagles' defense is not going to shut the Saints down."

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "Seattle's season on the line, I'm going to take Seattle to beat Arizona. The line is only 1.5, so it's going to be close. It's a divisional game. The Seahawks got shut out [last week], and Russell Wilson is 35-11 off of losses. He's the best in the league after a loss. Kyler Murray's ankle is not right. My guess is, they get down, they might pull him, because they have a bye next week and the Rams lost. This is not as urgent a performance for Arizona. Russell Wilson's a little healthier. My rule is: Good quarterbacks get humiliated, watch them the next week. I take Seattle to beat Arizona outright."

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "Mike Tomlin's a great underdog coach. He's also very effective against first- and second-year quarterbacks. In the Tomlin era, first and second-year QBs have completed 57% of their throws, their passer rating is 78. And Justin Herbert, who's regressed in the last month, is a baby. The Chargers' defense is the worst rushing defense in the league. The Steelers' offense has five straight games with over 100 yards rushing. This will almost be a home game for the Steelers. Seventy-five-80% of the crowd will be Steelers fans at SoFi. This is built for Mike Tomlin."



