Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5: Week 9

It's rare that Colin Cowherd likes all the favorites to roll, but there's a first time for everything.

Check out Cowherd's five picks against the spread in his latest Blazin' 5:

FOX Bet

Seattle Seahawks (-3) at Buffalo Bills

Seattle is averaging a league-high 34.3 points per game, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who has the most touchdowns (26), best passer rating (120.7), and third-best competition percentage (71.5) in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's defense is allowing an average of 360 yards and 24.6 points per game.

On top of the Bills' struggling D, quarterback Josh Allen has four touchdowns and five turnovers in his last four games.

Lastly, the Seahawks are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight road games against teams with a winning record.

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Both AFC squads sit near the top of their divisions at 5-2, and Sunday figures to be a battle of defensive heavyweights, as Baltimore is allowing the second-fewest points per game (18.9), while Indianapolis is allowing the second-fewest total yards per game (293.4).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ravens lead the league in rushing yards per game (178.7), while the Colts rank second best at limiting the run, allowing just 79.9 yards per game.

However, against Pittsburgh last week – a team that had the second-ranked run defense heading into their matchup with Baltimore (68.8 yards per game) – the Ravens ran roughshod over the Steelers, and running back JK Dobbins scrambled for a career-high 113 yards.

So far, the Ravens are one of three squads this season that haven't lost on the road (3-0).

New York Giants at Washington Football Team (-3)

The New York Giants are averaging the second-fewest yards per game (291.8) and second-fewest points per game (18.1) in the NFL through eight weeks.

In addition, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has the third-most turnovers in the league (9).

That doesesn't bode well for New York headed into Sunday, considering Washington is the best in the league at defending the pass (185.9).

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals (-5.5)

The Dolphins are allowing the fewest points per game (18.6) in the league, but will get tested this week when they travel to face Arizona.

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leads the league in receptions (56) and total receiving yards (704), while sitting at second-best in yards per game (100.6).

The Cardinals have won three out of the past four matchups against the Dolphins.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5.5)

Tampa Bay leads the NFC South (6-2), while New Orleans is right on its heels (5-2), enjoying the upper-hand via a Week 1 win at the Superdome.

The Buccaneers have the third-stingiest defense (299.1 yards per game) in the league, and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has thrown 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions since the season-opener against the Saints.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown will play his first game with the Buccaneers, and in his 2019 debut with Brady, he posted four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Tampa Bay has won six of its last seven games.

