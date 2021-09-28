National Football League Los Angeles Rams supplant Tampa Bay Buccaneers in latest Herd Hierarchy 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There is a new top team in the NFL.

Following Sunday's blockbuster between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — which the Rams won — Colin Cowherd put Sean McVay's squad at the top of his latest Herd Hierarchy.

There are also some new faces making their season debuts, along with a surprise team in the top five on Cowherd's list.

Here are the teams that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 4, along with some insights from FOX Bet . (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Won 41-21 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "The key is: You have to admit, the [Dallas Cowboys'] defense is faster than last year. They have eight takeaways. This Dallas defense is rangier and more athletic, so I don't think they're going to be in shootouts every week."

Up next: Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2500

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 31-28 (OT) vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "[The Las Vegas Raiders] have overcome 14-point deficits in two of their three wins. You can't fall behind in this league and keep winning. That worries me."

Up next: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +4000

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 31-19 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "It's just a wildly dynamic offense coupled with a good pass rush. That's a good thing. That was the Peyton Manning formula. ... You can say what you want about [Arizona Cardinals QB] Kyler Murray, he's got a rushing touchdown in all three games. That's part of his game. Let's accept it."

Up next: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2000

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Won 26-6 vs. Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "If you control the clock, you control the outcome. Second-best rushing offense in the league. I do believe you have to play a certain way with [Cleveland Browns QB] Baker Mayfield, but let's be fair: He's completing 72% of his throws."

Up next: Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1300

Overall record: 1-2 | Last week: Lost 30-24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Colin's thoughts: "The [Kansas City] Chiefs have held a lead in 65 consecutive games. Let's not overreact. They have led every single game they've played for four years. Let's not go crazy here. But their defense right now cannot make situational stops anywhere, including the red zone."

Up next: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Won 30-28 at San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "[The Green Bay Packers] are unbelievably reliant on one great wide receiver, Davante Adams. They have got to develop ... more weapons. ... You've got to give me other guys. "

Up next: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 26-0 vs. New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "I know I'm totally overrating the [Denver] Broncos. I'm gonna admit it. They've beaten garbage teams. ... But I have a soft spot for Teddy Bridgewater. I have a soft spot for quarterbacks that don't make a mistake and understand, via self-awareness, 'I don't have to win the games.'"

Up next: Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3300

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Lost 34-24 at Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "It is not a shock that one side of the ball for a championship team, when everybody got the bag, is a little soft. I trust [Bucs defensive coordinator] Todd Bowles. I trust [head coach] Bruce Arians."

Up next: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 2-1 | Last week: Won 43-21 vs. Washington Football Team

Colin's thoughts: "I love the Buffalo Bills organization top to bottom. Ownership, GM, coach, quarterback. ... They've got everything."

Up next: Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +900

Overall record: 3-0 | Last week: Won 34-24 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "They no longer have to throw on play-action. They just drop back and throw it deep. That is the advantage of Matt Stafford. I don't see the weakness."

Up next: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +800

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

