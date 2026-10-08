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Dak Prescott Is The ‘Manager’ Of The Cowboys’ Rock Band
National Football League

Dak Prescott Is The ‘Manager’ Of The Cowboys’ Rock Band

Published Oct. 8, 2026 6:47 p.m. ET

What would the Dallas Cowboys be without Dak Prescott?

On Thursday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd said it took him a long time to figure out Prescott before he landed on an analogy ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"If the Cowboys are the world’s biggest rock band, he’s the manager," Cowherd said. "As they’re trashing the hotel rooms, he’s making the beds. He makes sure he keeps it glued together."

Cowherd opened the segment by saying the Cowboys are strange even when things are going well. 

Dallas currently ranks second in the NFL in total points and dead last in offensive possessions, which Cowherd compared to a haunted house. Through four games, the Cowboys are averaging just over 30 points per game, and Prescott has thrown for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception. 

The Cowboys are coming off a 34-30 win over the Houston Texans in Week 4, in which Prescott led a game-winning drive and found CeeDee Lamb for the winning touchdown in the final minute.

Cowherd said the job Prescott has is bigger than just the numbers. He rattled off the personalities and storylines Prescott has overlapped with over the years.

"He dealt with Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott's immaturity early, Jerry's vanity always. Now it's George Pickens' moodiness. It's the coaching carousel. It's Micah Parsons had some drama, even in his rookie year," Cowherd said. 

Cowherd pointed back to 2016, when a rookie Prescott took over after Tony Romo got hurt. Cowherd credited Romo for holding a press conference to say there was no controversy and that the job belonged to Prescott. 

"If he’s your kid, you make him the executor of the will, a stabilizing force," Cowherd said. "Maturity, however, never shows up in highlights or a passer rating."

Dak Prescott led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive and found CeeDee Lamb for the winning touchdown in the final minute of a 34-30 win over the Houston Texans in Week 4. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Cowherd acknowledged Prescott doesn’t have the biggest arm nor is he the greatest athlete, especially after two surgeries, but argued his job has never been comparable to a quarterback job anywhere else in the league.

"It’s the biggest brand. It’s got an owner that has to do radio hits and be front and center, and sometimes start fires that you have to put out," Cowherd said. "If Dak wasn’t here, there’d probably be three or four interventions over the last decade the franchise would need."

Cowherd also took a shot at the Cowboys’ coaching staff.

"It's not fair, but not everybody gets Sean McVay as a coach. Jerry [Jones] in my opinion, doesn't respect coaching, and so I think this staff, once again, is pretty average."

Cowherd went on to point out that Dallas has the highest-scoring offense in the NFL since Prescott was drafted in 2016. 

"That is the highest-scoring offense in the league with an owner that drives you nuts, immaturity from a star receiver and running back, drama, moodiness, average coaching sometimes," Cowherd said. 

"I’ll take Dallas tonight, but not because of coaching."

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