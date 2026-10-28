National Football League
Lions Clear Kerby Joseph To Practice, But Activation Or IR Decision Looms
National Football League

Lions Clear Kerby Joseph To Practice, But Activation Or IR Decision Looms

Published Oct. 28, 2026 3:25 p.m. ET

The Detroit Lions cleared Kerby Joseph to practice on Wednesday, giving the team 21 days to decide whether to put the 2024 All-Pro safety on the active roster or on season-ending injured reserve.

"This is a step in the right direction," coach Dan Campbell said.

Joseph has had a series of setbacks since his last game on Oct. 12, 2025, including an injured left knee that didn't respond well to treatment and a lot of time off after he played in just six games. After attempting to come back last year, the Lions put him on injured reserve late in the season.

Injuries plagued Kerby Joseph's 2025 season with the Lions. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

They put him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list at the start of this season. If Kerby is not activated within the next three weeks, he will not be eligible to play this season.

Kerby has been working out, away from team activities, and made enough progress to merit an opportunity to practice.

"He’s checked all those boxes," Campbell said. "The rest is how does he react to football?"

The Lions signed Joseph a four-year contract worth $86 million before the 2025 season that makes him one of the highest-paid safeties.

Joseph got the deal after leading the NFL with nine interceptions in 2024, helping Detroit win a franchise-record 15 games and a second straight NFC North title. He finished sixth in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

He had four interceptions in 2023, tied for seventh in the NFL, and four picks as a rookie after the Lions drafted him in the third round, No. 97 overall, out of Illinois in 2022. Joseph had three interceptions last season to increase his career total to 20.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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