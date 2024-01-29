National Football League 'COACH-HIM': Colorado's Deion Sanders praises Chiefs' Andy Reid Published Jan. 29, 2024 10:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Andy Reid was already considered one of the greatest NFL coaches of his generation before the Kansas City Chiefs started their dynastic run behind Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — both of whom, like many of their teammates, were Reid draft picks.

Now, with the Chiefs in their fourth Super Bowl in the past five seasons, Reid has cemented himself as one of the greatest football coaches of all time.

One high-profile fellow football coach was quick to praise Reid after the Chiefs upset the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship Game — Colorado's Deion Sanders.

Sanders has not been shy about his effusive praise for fellow coaches in both the college and NFL ranks. He has constantly spoken glowingly of now-former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who co-stars in "Aflac" commercials with Sanders. The 72-year-old Saban, widely considered the greatest college football coach ever or at least in the modern era, retired earlier this month.

Sanders, meanwhile, is looking to build upon a 4-8 first season at Colorado after his much-hyped 3-0 start quickly went downhill once conference play in the now-defunct Pac-12 began. Colorado is headed back to the Big 12 next season.

