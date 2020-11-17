National Football League
National Football League

JB Smoove Enters the Club

2 hours ago

On this week's edition of Club Shay Shay, actor, writer and comedian JB Smoove joined the party to discuss NBA free agency, Kobe, and the world of comedy.

With the NBA offseason in full swing, Smoove still doesn't have much hope for his favorite team, the New York Knicks.

Despite the fact that the Knicks haven't had a winning record since the 2013-14 season, Smoove still dreams of a return to glory for his squad, wishing the reigning regular season MVP would consider Madison Square Garden.

"You have to have something to get something. We need to entice people to come to the Knicks ... We're not going to get that big-time player. I wish we could get the Greek Freak to come down."

Speaking of legendary NBA players, Smoove reflected on the tragic day that Kobe Bryant passed, and how the Los Angeles Lakers honored Bryant's memory by winning the championship.

"This is big for LA. This is what needed to be done. They needed to win this to complete the story."

Beyond sports represented a key part of Los Angeles culture, so is Hollywood. And Smoove, as a successful actor and comedian, took Shannon Sharpe back to the beginning of his career on Def Comedy Jam, a show on which many Black comedic talents got their start.

"Def Comedy Jam was amazing. That Def Comedy Jam was a platform – a springboard – for everybody. It became the one show you wanted to get on. It propelled everybody."

Some of the most prolific comedians of this starred on the show, including Dave Chappelle.

However, Smoove said that Chappelle isn't on his Mount Rushmore of comedians, and he explained why.

Check out the entire ninth episode of Club Shay Shay with JB Smoove below:

