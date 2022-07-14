National Football League Cincinnati Bengals to wear alternate white helmets in 2022 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals’ helmets are as unique as they come in the NFL. Now they’re adding the alternative their fans have been waiting for.

The Bengals announced Thursday they will wear white helmets this season.

A clear look at the "White Bengal" design wasn’t provided, but a social media teaser shows the orange base swapped out with white and complimented by the usual black stripes.

It appears similar to fan mock-ups from a year ago when the NFL instituted a rule allowing alternate helmets beginning in 2022.

The Houston Texans announced earlier this week they’ll be wearing "Battle Red" helmets.

The Bengals did not say which weeks they’ll don their new helmets.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.