National Football League
Cincinnati Bengals to wear alternate white helmets in 2022 Cincinnati Bengals to wear alternate white helmets in 2022
National Football League

Cincinnati Bengals to wear alternate white helmets in 2022

18 mins ago

The Cincinnati Bengals’ helmets are as unique as they come in the NFL. Now they’re adding the alternative their fans have been waiting for.

The Bengals announced Thursday they will wear white helmets this season.

A clear look at the "White Bengal" design wasn’t provided, but a social media teaser shows the orange base swapped out with white and complimented by the usual black stripes. 

It appears similar to fan mock-ups from a year ago when the NFL instituted a rule allowing alternate helmets beginning in 2022. 

The Houston Texans announced earlier this week they’ll be wearing "Battle Red" helmets.

The Bengals did not say which weeks they’ll don their new helmets.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Does Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott belong among top 10 running backs?
National Football League

Does Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott belong among top 10 running backs?

20 hours ago
Trevor Lawrence among NFL QBs primed for sophomore leap
National Football League

Trevor Lawrence among NFL QBs primed for sophomore leap

21 hours ago
Is Matt Ryan final piece of Colts' Super Bowl puzzle?
National Football League

Is Matt Ryan final piece of Colts' Super Bowl puzzle?

22 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes tops QB pyramid; Tom Brady left out of top 3
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes tops QB pyramid; Tom Brady left out of top 3

22 hours ago
NFL odds: Bettors back shocking team to win division, Super Bowl
National Football League

NFL odds: Bettors back shocking team to win division, Super Bowl

23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes