Chippy Seahawks practice includes several skirmishes ahead of preseason opener
Updated Aug. 7, 2024 7:53 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks had one of their chippiest practices in recent years on Wednesday with several skirmishes, including one that took place during a live shot on NFL Network.

The most notable dustup took place between wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Tre Brown

Metcalf initially backed away from some jawing between the pair, but after Brown said something the two locked up. Metcalf eventually removed Brown’s helmet and swung it toward Brown, but it connected with K’Von Wallace, who was trying to separate the pair.

"DK gave a great message at the end of practice just kind of put everything in perspective. The guys finished it out the right way," Macdonald said.

The skirmish took place while NFL Network was doing a live shot from Seattle’s headquarters and could be seen in the background.

"We’re right on the line right now and I think the guys realize that. Like, hey, let’s take care of one another," head coach Mike Macdonald said during a segment on NFL Network following the practice. "Definitely don’t want people fighting out here and stuff, especially against our own teammates."

Brown also had a clash with wide receiver Jake Bobo earlier in the practice, while guard Christian Haynes and defensive end Derick Hall got into it later during one-on-one drills. There were a couple of other times where players had to be separated as well.

"I think we're tired of going against one another," Macdonald said.

The feisty practice came just a couple of days before Seattle's preseason opener against the Chargers on Saturday.

Macdonald gathered the team after the incident with Brown and Metcalf. Macdonald didn’t speak to local media afterward but told NFL Network that Metcalf spoke to the team at the end of practice.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

