Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Ordered To Jail After Violating Terms Of Probation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to serve 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago.

The Texas State Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Rice was ordered to go to jail now as part of his original sentence for the third-degree felony of racing and causing bodily injury. Rice is set to be released on June 16, which is five days after Chiefs' minicamp ends.

The Chiefs declined to comment on the case.

Rice, 26, pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury in the March 30, 2024, crash. As part of his sentencing, it was initially ruled that Rice would be able to serve his 30-day jail sentence at any point during his five years of probation. Rice was also required to pay the victims for their out-of-pocket medical expenses, which totaled about $115,000.

Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph (191 kph) when he made "multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic" and struck other vehicles, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said that after the crash, Rice failed to check on the welfare of those in the other vehicles and fled on foot.

Shortly after his sentencing, Rice apologized for his role in the crash, saying he had "a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused."

"I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property," Rice added in the statement. "I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."

A month after Rice's sentencing, the NFL suspended him for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Rice had 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season before he was placed on injured reserve due to concussion-like symptoms. Rice tore his ACL the previous season, limiting him to only four games in 2024 after a breakout rookie campaign in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.