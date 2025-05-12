National Football League
Chiefs superfan 'ChiefsAholic' sentenced to 32 years in Oklahoma prison
Published May. 12, 2025 6:57 p.m. ET

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as "ChiefsAholic" was sentenced Monday in an Oklahoma courtroom to serve 32 years in state prison for robbing a Tulsa-area bank, a sentence that will be carried out after he finishes serving time in federal prison.

Xaviar Babudar, 30, appeared in a Tulsa courtroom and apologized to the court and to the victims of the December 2022 robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma, said Babudar's attorney, Jay-Michael Swab.

"He expressed sincere remorse and took full responsibility for his actions," Swab said.

Babudar already was serving more than 17 years in federal prison for a string of 11 bank robberies across seven states where he stole nearly $850,000 to finance his social media stardom. Swab said the robberies also were the result of a gambling addiction.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had sought life in prison for Babudar.

"He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country," Kunzweiler said in a statement.

Tulsa County District Judge Michelle Keely ordered Babudar's 32-year sentence to run concurrently to his federal sentence, which means after he is released from federal prison he will be transferred to state custody to serve his remaining 14 years.

Babudar developed a following on his @ChiefsAholic account on the social platform X after attending games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs gear. His avid support of the Chiefs became well known on social media.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

