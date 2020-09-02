National Football League
National Football League

Chiefs Show Off New Bling

1 hour ago

It might seem like eons have passed, but the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl just under seven months ago, mounting a fourth-quarter comeback to topple the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

And while Patrick Mahomes & Co. jointly lifted the Lombardi Trophy that night, they finally have their own personal piece of hardware to commemorate the achievement: their Super Bowl rings.

The Chiefs held their ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium in socially distanced fashion on Tuesday, with the players opening up their bling on the field at personal podiums.

While Mahomes wore a mask as he donned the ring for the first time, his smile was still quite obviously ear-to-ear.

The rings feature 10.5 carats of gemstones, with a total of 255 diamonds and 36 rubies, set in 10 karat white and yellow gold.

As with most Super Bowl rings, there are little tokens of team-specific nods, like 50 diamonds to represent the 50 years between Super Bowl victories for Kansas City, and the number 142.2 to signify the record decibel rating at Arrowhead.

Now, under normal circumstances, the ring ceremony would be a family affair.

And while most of the players' loved ones couldn't be in attendance due to the pandemic, the Chiefs found a way to make them involved with a touching video:

Not everything went off without a hitch, though.

The silliest moment of the day was produced by wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who, despite having just one drop in his rookie season, managed to let his ring slip out of his hands immediately after taking it out of the box.

In other news, Chiefs players and staff weren't the only ones to leave Arrowhead with a ring on Tuesday.

Mahomes set up a surprise proposal for his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, in the suites at the stadium.

Matthews shared the scene on Instagram:

A well-deserved congratulations to everyone on the day!

