Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu expected to test free agency

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Kansas City Chiefs are not the reigning AFC champions.

After falling in the AFC title game, K.C. enters the 2022 offseason looking to retool and figure out a way to reclaim supremacy over a conference its effectively dominated since 2018.

And the Chiefs' first challenge could be trying to replace one of their cornerstone pieces.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to test free agency this summer, and should be in line for a big pay day.

"My understanding is he's gonna test the market," Rapoport said from the NFL Combine. "I guess there is a chance he ends up back in Kansas City, but they've got so many priorities. I know he's a huge, huge part of their team. We'll see what kind of competition they get from elsewhere.

" … He is going to be coveted. Probably breaks double-digits as far as his next salary."

Since joining the franchise in 2019, Mathieu leads the team in interceptions (13) and is tied for the second most tackles (213) over that time span.

And Mathieu hasn't just been one of the stalwarts of the Chiefs dominant run to the last three AFC Championship Games — including two Super Bowl appearances — he has been one of the best at his position in the entire NFL.

In his three seasons with the Chiefs, Mathieu has been named to two Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. He ranks second amongst safeties in interceptions (13), eighth in pass deflections (27), third in fumble recoveries (4) and first in interceptions returned for touchdowns (2) as a member of K.C.

This week, Mathieu didn't shy away from letting the Chiefs know that he will be hard to replace, with a not so subtle message posted to his Twitter account.

But while Mathieu has been brilliant individually for the Chiefs during his tenure, it hasn't led to great team results when it comes to defense.

In his first season, the Chiefs finished eighth in passing defense, allowing just 221.4 yards per game en route to a Super Bowl title. Over the next two seasons, the Chiefs passing defense slipped to 14th in 2020 (236.2 YPG) and 27th in 2021 (251.4 YPG).

Can K.C. find another version of the "Honey Badger" to badger opponents?

If they can't foot Mathieu's bill, the Chiefs won't have a choice.

