National Football League Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady comparisons: 'It's an honor' Published Oct. 20, 2024 1:31 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first NFL team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era, and so far things are looking good.

Coming off their bye, the Chiefs are 5-0 and now have a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in America's Game of the Week (4:25 pm. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII and Super Bowl LIV.

On Sunday's edition of "FOX NFL Sunday" Tom Brady talked to Mahomes about the Chiefs' historic quest, and also about the first interaction that Mahomes had with the seven-time Super Bowl-champion in the 2018 season.

"For me, the biggest thing was obviously you're Tom. You've done this for a long time, and you had that thought-process in that moment to come into the locker room, and you looked at me, and you said ‘you’re doing it the right way. Keep doing it like that, and you'll have success,'" Mahomes said about their conversation following Brady's New England Patriots beating the Chiefs in overtime of the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP, and the Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls. Of course, Brady's seven Super Bowls is an NFL record and makes him widely regarded as the best quarterback in league history, which leads many to compare Mahomes' career to Brady's.

"It's honestly an honor," Mahomes said about being compared to Brady. "I'm not saying that because you're sitting here. You did it the right way. I think more than even the Super Bowls, it was the consistency you showed every single year, every single day. You came to work, and you came to win. For me, it gives me something to chase [getting to seven Super Bowl championships]. It's going to be hard to get there, but I'll do my best trying to get there."

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes discuss Super Bowls, family and more

Mahomes' and Brady's teams faced off twice in the playoffs, with Brady's team coming out on top both times (the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2018 AFC title game, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV).

Despite the team's perfect start in the win column this season, Mahomes has somewhat underwhelmed. Thus far, he has totaled 1,235 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, six interceptions — which is on pace for a career high — and a career-low 88.9 passer rating since becoming the team's full-time starting quarterback (2018), while completing 69.4% of his passes.

