Patrick Mahomes leaving Olympic flag football 'to the younger guys'

Updated May. 30, 2025 6:05 p.m. ET

Flag football will debut as an Olympic event at the 2028 Summer Olympics, but Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn't expect to be slinging passes in Los Angeles.

"I'll probably leave that to the younger guys," Mahomes said Thursday, according to FOX Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna. "I'll be a little older by the time that comes around." Mahomes will be 32 when the 2028 Games commence. 

Last summer, the NFL named Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as the Olympic flag football ambassador.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, totaled 3,928 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 93.5 passer rating last season, while completing 67.5% of his passes in a 15-2 campaign for the Chiefs. He also rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes ranked second among QBs in rushing grade (91.5), 10th in overall grade (85.8) and 14th in passing grade (79.1) last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite being the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, ending their three-peat aspirations. The Eagles' win got them even with the Chiefs, who beat Philly in Super Bowl LVII.

The two teams will run it back in Week 2 of the 2025 regular season, as the Chiefs host the Eagles on Sept. 14 (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

