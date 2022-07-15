National Football League Chiefs' Orlando Brown Jr. to play under franchise tag 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal with the franchise before Friday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Chiefs' final offer was a six-year, $139 million deal that included a $30.25 million signing bonus and $95 million in the first five years of the contract, per ESPN. The sides are reportedly hopeful to reach a new deal after the upcoming season concludes.

The 26-year-old Brown Jr. is due to make roughly $16.7 million under the franchise tag.

The three-time Pro Bowler played his first three seasons with Baltimore before being traded to Kansas City last year in a deal that sent four draft picks to the Ravens.

Brown Jr.'s 4.8% quarterback pressure rate last season was right around the league average (4.6%, minimum 200 pass block snaps), according to The Athletic. He had 715 pass-block snaps last season in protecting Patrick Mahomes, as opposed to taking 511 and 490 pass-block snaps in 2019 and 2020, respectively, for the Ravens.

Brown Jr. surrendered four sacks, 34 hurries and 13 QB hits — tied for the third-most in the league — in 2021.

Along with Brown Jr., Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III are set to play the 2022-23 season on their one-year franchise deals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

