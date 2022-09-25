National Football League
Chiefs-Colts: Matt Ryan leads Indy comeback for first win of the season
2 hours ago

Matt Ryan threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie Jelani Woods with 24 seconds left Sunday to give the Indianapolis Colts a 20-17 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan earned his first win with the Colts in their home opener by hooking up with Woods for both Indianapolis touchdowns, one week after they were shut out at Jacksonville.

But it took a 16-play, 76-yard drive — aided by a personal foul call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones following a third-down sack — for Indy (1-1-1) to snap a four-game winless streak that included two losses late last season. 

They sealed it with Rodney McLeod Jr.'s interception with 2 seconds to play. 

Ryan finished 27 of 37 for 222 yards in his 225th career start. He was sacked five times and lost two fumbles.

For the Chiefs (2-1), it was a rare September misfire. Mahomes fell to 13-3 in the opening month while going 20 of 35 for 262 yards, one TD and his first interception of the season.

Kansas City had chances.

Matt Amendola missed an extra point in the first half and a 34-yard field goal with 8:38 remaining. Tommy Townsend also threw an incompletion on a fake field goal early in the fourth.

Reporting by Associated Press.

