FOX Bet Super 6: Chiefs vs. Chargers picks to win $35,000 for free

22 hours ago

By Kevin Cooney
Special to FOX Sports

It is time to enjoy one of those early holiday gifts under the tree.

In a season that has felt topsy-turvy in the AFC West, with all four teams still alive for playoff spots, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers each have one thing that makes them a serious threat to do some big things in January’s playoffs: reliable quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes has been there and has the ring to prove it. Justin Herbert now strikes everyone as the next great quarterback of the league with a rocket arm and pocket poise. And when they get together at SoFI Stadium on Thursday night (8:15 ET, FOX) under Hollywood’s big bright lights and California’s setting sun, the spotlight could not be any brighter.

You can enjoy Thursday Night Football and win some cash yourself with FOX Bet Super 6 and the Thursday Night Football Challenge. Just answer all six questions correctly about how Thursday's game between the Chiefs and Chargers will plat out, and you could win $35,000 of Terry Bradshaw’s money. 

It’s easy and always absolutely free! All you have to do is download the FOX Bet Super 6 app to your phone (if you haven't already) and enter the contest before kickoff. And to help you cash in, here are the six questions for Thursday night's game, as well as some quick thoughts and predictions.

How many total touchdowns will there be in the game?
0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-plus

Take two of the best quarterbacks in the league, add in a sprinkle of a running game and mix it all together, and you have the recipe for a high-powered night of offense, right? Well, maybe not. The Chiefs defense has been the main revelation over recent weeks, and they are sixth in points allowed defensively at 20.6. 

So while both offense will likely get some run, don’t think that it goes totally wild. Prediction: 5

Which team will have the highest kick return average and what will that average be?
Chiefs, Chargers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 26-plus

The Chiefs have touchbacks on 60 percent of their kickoffs, which is around league average. The Chargers are around 55 percent, slightly below it. On returns, the Chiefs are averaging 24.1 yards per return (seventh best in the NFL), while the Chargers are at 20.7 — 22nd in the league. Prediction: Chiefs, 24

Which team will have the highest punt average, and what will that average be?
Chiefs, Chargers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 48-plus

Again, the Chiefs are helped by a strong special teams unit, averaging 48 yards per punt — another top 10 performance. The Chargers are not so great, averaging 44 per punt for 25th in the league. 

Another edge for Kansas City. Prediction: Chiefs, 48-plus

Which team will make the longest field goal, and how long will it be?
Chiefs, Chargers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 54-plus

Harrison Butker is 20-for-23 on field goals and 6-of-8 from beyond 50 yards with a long of 56 yards for Kansas City. The Chargers have tried just one field goal from beyond 50 this year, a sign of how shaky their kicking game has been. Prediction: Chiefs, 54-plus

Which team will have the most solo tackles and how many will they have?
Chiefs, Chargers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 48-plus

The Chiefs excel at wrapping you up and getting you to the ground with 543 solo tackles this year — another sign, however, that teams tended to spend a lot of time early in the year on the field against Kansas City’s defense. That isn’t as much of a problem lately. Still, the Chargers will grind out some drives, which could be the difference. Prediction: Chiefs, 46

Who will win and by how many points?
Chiefs, Chargers or Tie, with ranges from 1 to 17-plus

The Chargers are playing their biggest game since moving to Los Angeles four years ago. They can really signal a changing of the guard in the AFC West. And yet, Andy Reid teams have historically been incredible in the second half of the year. Mahomes is playing better, although maybe not at his normal MVP level. Betting against the Chiefs feels foolish right now. Prediction: Chiefs by 3-4

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

