Chiefs-Buccaneers Rematch? 'First Things First' Crew Predicts Super Bowl LX
The Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, but will they defend that title?
FOX Sports' "First Things First" crew certainly doesn't think so. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Danny Parkins each gave their Super Bowl LX predictions and not one included the Eagles, showing just how wide open this season is.
Will the Packers contend for a title after trading for Micah Parsons, or will this be the year the Lions get over the hump? Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs climb back to the mountaintop, or is this finally the season that Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson takes down the AFC giant?
Here are the crew's playoff and Super Bowl predictions.
Nick Wright's Picks
AFC:
- Bills
- Chiefs
- Ravens
- Jaguars
- Patriots
- Raiders
- Texans
NFC:
- Commanders
- Rams
- Lions
- Buccaneers
- Eagles
- Bears
- Packers
Super Bowl: Chiefs defeat Buccaneers
Danny Parkins' Picks
AFC:
- Bills
- Chiefs
- Bengals
- Colts
- Chargers
- Ravens
- Steelers
NFC:
- Eagles
- 49ers
- Lions
- Buccaneers
- Commanders
- Rams
- Bears
Super Bowl: Bills defeat Lions
Chris Broussard's Picks
AFC:
- Bills
- Chiefs
- Ravens
- Texans
- Broncos
- Chargers
- Bengals
NFC:
- Eagles
- 49ers
- Packers
- Buccaneers
- Lions
- Bears
- Commanders
Super Bowl: Ravens defeat Packers
After Derek Carr's retirement, where do Saints go from here at quarterback?
NFL schedule wish list: Eagles-Chiefs on Christmas among 12 ideal NFL matchups
2025 NFL odds: Bettors backing Bears to eclipse 8.5 regular-season wins
2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release
2025 College Football odds: Belichick, UNC win total on the move
Humble and hungry, Shilo Sanders looks to forge NFL path with Bucs
Jags' Travis Hunter moving to defense after wowing on offense at rookie camp
Shedeur Sanders wants to 'prove myself right' as friendly QB battle with Dillon Gabriel begins
2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release
