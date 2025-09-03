National Football League
Chiefs-Buccaneers Rematch? 'First Things First' Crew Predicts Super Bowl LX
Published Sep. 3, 2025 8:49 p.m. ET

The Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, but will they defend that title?

FOX Sports' "First Things First" crew certainly doesn't think so. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Danny Parkins each gave their Super Bowl LX predictions and not one included the Eagles, showing just how wide open this season is. 

Will the Packers contend for a title after trading for Micah Parsons, or will this be the year the Lions get over the hump? Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs climb back to the mountaintop, or is this finally the season that Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson takes down the AFC giant?

Here are the crew's playoff and Super Bowl predictions.

Nick Wright's Picks

AFC: 

  1. Bills
  2. Chiefs
  3. Ravens
  4. Jaguars
  5. Patriots
  6. Raiders
  7. Texans

NFC: 

  1. Commanders
  2. Rams
  3. Lions
  4. Buccaneers
  5. Eagles
  6. Bears
  7. Packers
Super Bowl: Chiefs defeat Buccaneers

Danny Parkins' Picks

AFC: 

  1. Bills
  2. Chiefs
  3. Bengals
  4. Colts
  5. Chargers
  6. Ravens
  7. Steelers

NFC: 

  1. Eagles
  2. 49ers
  3. Lions
  4. Buccaneers
  5. Commanders
  6. Rams
  7. Bears

Super Bowl: Bills defeat Lions

Chris Broussard's Picks

AFC: 

  1. Bills
  2. Chiefs
  3. Ravens
  4. Texans
  5. Broncos
  6. Chargers
  7. Bengals

NFC: 

  1. Eagles
  2. 49ers
  3. Packers
  4. Buccaneers
  5. Lions
  6. Bears
  7. Commanders

Super Bowl: Ravens defeat Packers

in this topic
