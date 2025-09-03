National Football League Chiefs-Buccaneers Rematch? 'First Things First' Crew Predicts Super Bowl LX Published Sep. 3, 2025 8:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, but will they defend that title?

FOX Sports' "First Things First" crew certainly doesn't think so. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Danny Parkins each gave their Super Bowl LX predictions and not one included the Eagles, showing just how wide open this season is.

Will the Packers contend for a title after trading for Micah Parsons, or will this be the year the Lions get over the hump? Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs climb back to the mountaintop, or is this finally the season that Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson takes down the AFC giant?

Here are the crew's playoff and Super Bowl predictions.

Nick Wright's Picks

AFC:

Bills Chiefs Ravens Jaguars Patriots Raiders Texans

NFC:

Commanders Rams Lions Buccaneers Eagles Bears Packers

Super Bowl: Chiefs defeat Buccaneers

Danny Parkins' Picks

AFC:

Bills Chiefs Bengals Colts Chargers Ravens Steelers

NFC:

Eagles 49ers Lions Buccaneers Commanders Rams Bears

Super Bowl: Bills defeat Lions

Chris Broussard's Picks

AFC:

Bills Chiefs Ravens Texans Broncos Chargers Bengals

NFC:

Eagles 49ers Packers Buccaneers Lions Bears Commanders

Super Bowl: Ravens defeat Packers

