Chiefs' Andy Reid says OL Joe Thuney unlikely to play in Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney in their Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday.

Thuney, who suffered a pectoral injury in the Chiefs' divisional-round win over Buffalo and then missed the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore with the injury, is "a long shot" to suit up Sunday, Reid said.

Thuney was not ready to rule himself out for the Super Bowl when speaking to media members at Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night festivities, but did say he was "taking it day by day." Backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, who started in Thuney's place in the AFC title game win over the Ravens, would be in line to start again if Thuney is indeed unable to play.

Additionally, backup running back Jerick McKinnon is also unlikely to play with a groin injury that landed him on injured reserve at the end of the season. Reid said McKinnon is still not practicing and his chances of being ready Sunday are "slim."

However, there is some good news for Chiefs fans — linebacker Willie Gay said at Opening Night that he feels "amazing" after missing the AFC title game with neck spasms. Gay was still listed on the Chiefs' injury report last week with a neck injury but was a full participant in two days of practice.

Additionally, wide receiver Kadarius Toney is healthy — Toney has not played since Week 15 amid a rough first full season in Kansas City, and he showed up on the Chiefs' injury report in the playoffs with a hip issue. However, Toney went on a profanity-laced rant on Instagram Live the day of the AFC Championship Game claiming he was not hurt, prompting Reid to state last week that the hip injury in question was "not made up."

Toney told NFL Network during Media Night that his rant was not directed at the Chiefs or their fans but rather directed at fans of his former team, the New York Giants, whom he said had been commenting on his social media.

"I just wanted to get my message across as far as my injury, but I shouldn't have did that at the end of the day," Toney said. "I'm a man and I can accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins. I'm just moving past that right now. We're here now and trying to win [the Super Bowl]."

Reid confirmed Tuesday that Toney was practicing with the team again, but when asked whether Toney would be active for the Super Bowl, Reid said, "We'll see if he's up or not."

