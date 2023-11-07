National Football League Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 7, 2023 4:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Chicago Bears (2-7) are considered favorites (-3) according to the point spread ahead of their game versus the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on November 9, starting at 8:15 PM ET, airing on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bears were defeated in their last game 24-17 at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, while the Panthers fell to the Indianapolis Colts 27-13.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Panthers and Bears — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from Will Hill.

Bears vs. Panthers Odds & Betting Lines

Bears vs Panthers Betting Information updated as of November 6, 2023, 12:33 AM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Bears -3 -110 -110 40 -110 -110

Bears vs. Panthers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Chicago (-3)

Pick OU: Over (40)

Prediction: Chicago 26 - Carolina 21

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

These two teams will be linked together for the foreseeable future because of the offseason trade that sent the number one overall pick from the Bears to the Panthers, and they will meet on the field Thursday night.

Both teams are coming off of losses, which is familiar territory for them considering they’re a combined 3-14 on the season.

However, the way these teams lost is what leads me to the Under in this game.

The Bears turned the ball over five times last week in their 24-17 loss to the Saints.

Meanwhile the Panthers out-gained the Colts and held them to under 200 yards of offense, but lost the game 27-13 thanks to three Panthers interceptions, two of which were pick-6's.

After that level of sloppiness with the ball, I expect the coaching staffs to emphasize ball-security and eliminating turnovers in this matchup. Naturally they will be inclined to be more conservative in terms of their play-calling.

Both of these teams gave away the ball and their chances to win last week, I think we see a "close to the vest" approach and more of a 20-17 type of game this week.

Let’s go under!

PICK: UNDER 39.5 point scored by both teams combined

How to Watch Chicago vs. Carolina

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Soldier Field

Location: Chicago, Illinois

TV: Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Bears vs. Panthers Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Chicago has collected four wins against Carolina.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Chicago has compiled 121 points against Carolina, while surrendering only 91 points.

Chicago Betting Info

In nine Chicago games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Chicago contests this year have gone over the point total 66.7% of the time (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bears have been moneyline favorites a single other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bears a 60.8% chance to win.

Bears Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 190.6 (1,715) 24 Rush yards 135.3 (1,218) 4 Points scored 20.9 (188) 14 Pass yards against 256.9 (2,312) 28 Rush yards against 79.7 (717) 4 Points allowed 26.9 (242) 28

Chicago's Key Players

Offense

Justin Fields has 1,201 passing yards in six games this year, averaging 200.2 per game with a 61.7% completion percentage and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions.

He has added 237 rushing yards (39.5 per game) and one touchdown on the ground.

D.J. Moore has caught 47 passes on 62 targets for 735 total yards (sixth in the NFL) and five touchdowns. He is averaging 5.2 catches and 81.7 yards per game through nine games.

Cole Kmet has five touchdown catches this season (seventh in the NFL), and has 41 catches for 374 yards on 50 targets, while averaging 4.6 catches and 41.6 yards per game.

D'Onta Foreman has rushed for 287 yards, averaging 57.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Foreman has been targeted 11 times to the tune of seven receptions, 43 yards and one TD.

Defense

On the defensive side, T.J. Edwards has 98 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and two sacks in 2023. His tackle total leads the Bears and is second in the NFL.

Montez Sweat has 34 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and 6.5 sacks this season.

Tremaine Edmunds has totaled one interception and has added 63 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

So far this season, Tyrique Stevenson has 53 tackles and 1.0 TFL. He's third on the Bears in tackles.

Carolina Betting Info

Carolina has gone 1-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 3 points or more seven times this year and covered the spread once.

This season, three Carolina games have gone over the point total.

This season, the Panthers have won one out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Carolina has a record of 1-6 when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Panthers have a 44.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Panthers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 187.1 (1,497) 27 Rush yards 96.3 (770) 24 Points scored 17.5 (140) 27 Pass yards against 178.3 (1,426) 4 Rush yards against 131.8 (1,054) 27 Points allowed 28.3 (226) 31

Carolina's Key Players

Offense

This year, Adam Thielen has 62 receptions (fifth in the NFL) for 610 yards with four receiving touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times and averages 7.8 catches per game through eight games played.

In seven games, Bryce Young has 1,375 passing yards, with eight touchdowns against seven interceptions and completing 63.9% of his passes.

Young also has 117 rushing yards (third on the Panthers).

Chuba Hubbard is averaging 41.0 rushing yards per game this season (328 total yards), while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Hubbard's stat sheet includes 19 receptions (2.4 per game) on 23 targets for 94 yards (11.8 per game), but he has not scored a touchdown in the passing game.

D.J. Chark has 17 catches for 229 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He averages 2.4 yards per game in seven games and has been targeted 34 times.

Defense

Frankie Luvu has 62 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 2023.

Brian Burns ' stat sheet includes 25 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and five sacks.

Derrick Brown has 39 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in the 2023 season.

C.J. Henderson's season stats include 35 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack through eight games. He is third on the Panthers in tackles.

