National Football League
Chicago Bears place leading rusher Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
National Football League

Chicago Bears place leading rusher Khalil Herbert on injured reserve

Updated Oct. 14, 2023 11:03 a.m. ET

The Chicago Bears have placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve along with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

The Bears announced the moves two days before their home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago also signed quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster.

Herbert hurt his right ankle in a Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders. He was expected to miss several weeks. He and St. Brown (hamstring) now will be eligible to return after four games.

Herbert was leading the Bears with 272 yards rushing.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

in this topic
