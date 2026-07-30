Chicago Bears Over/Under Win Total: Can Caleb Williams' Heroics Continue?

The 2025 season was a magical one for the Chicago Bears.

In Ben Johnson's first season as head coach, Chicago won 11 games and captured its first NFC North title since 2018.

The Bears also developed a flair for the dramatic, rallying to win seven games after trailing in the final two minutes (six in the regular season and one in the playoffs), the most by any NFL team since the 1970 merger.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was at the center of it all, throwing for a franchise-record 3,942 passing yards while establishing himself as the face of the franchise.

Now, after a breakthrough season filled with many unforgettable moments, the biggest question entering 2026 is: Can the Bears build off it?

Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Chicago Bears

Over 9.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under 9.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

What to know: In the Wild Card last season, Chicago pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in NFL postseason history, rallying from 18 points down to beat the Packers. In the Divisional Round, Caleb Williams provided more late-game heroics to force overtime, but the Bears ultimately fell to the Rams in heartbreaking fashion.

Now, on to 2026.

The Bears are projected to have fewer wins than they did a season ago. A big reason for that is that Chicago holds the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL for the 2026 season based on opponents' combined 2025 records.

Chicago had a few key losses this offseason as well. The Bears lost DJ Moore and Drew Dalman on the offensive side of the ball and Tremaine Edmunds, Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard on the defensive side. However, they did go out and get Coby Bryant and Devin Bush.

Odds: This upcoming season, Chicago is the +305 third choice to win the NFC North, the +1250 seventh choice to win the NFC and the +2400 15th choice to win the Super Bowl.