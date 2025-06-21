National Football League Surprise — Bears QB Caleb Williams Doesn't Like Packers Fans: 'They Suck' Published Jun. 21, 2025 4:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears, as well as their respective fan bases, despise one another, as they hold the NFL record with 210 all-time matchups. And it appears that Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is fitting right into that vitriol.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest in New York City on Friday, Williams said that Packers fans "suck," as shown in a video captured by Empire Sports Media.

"After the game, after we won at Lambeau — 1-0 at Lambeau — we tried to do the Lambeau Leap, tried to jump into the crowd where our fans were," Williams said. "[Packers fans] just started throwing everything at you, push you off. The Lambeau Leap, it’s a real leap. It’s not a little baby jump, you actually have to high jump, basically. And they’re pushing you, pushing your face."

The Bears and Packers split their 2025 regular-season series, with both teams winning on the other's home turf. In Week 11, the Packers blocked a would-be game-winning, 46-yard field goal from Cairo Santos as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Then, in Week 18, Santos made a 51-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter, which ended a 10-game losing streak on the season for the Bears, as well as an 11-game losing streak to the Packers and an eight-game losing streak at Lambeau Field.

In Chicago's two games against Green Bay, Williams totaled a combined 379 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, one passing touchdown, zero interceptions and a 95.1 passer rating, while completing 73.3% of his passes.

As for the season as a whole, Williams, who Chicago selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, totaled 3,541 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an 87.8 passer rating, while completing 62.5% of his passes. He also rushed for 489 yards. Williams, who started all 17 games for the Bears, ranked 44th among quarterbacks with a 67.6 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Both of the Bears' and Packers' 2025 regular-season matchups will air on FOX, with the first game coming on Dec. 7 in Green Bay and the second game coming on Dec. 20 in Chicago.

