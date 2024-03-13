National Football League
Chargers release WR Mike Williams, restructure OLB Khalil Mack's contract
Chargers release WR Mike Williams, restructure OLB Khalil Mack's contract

Updated Mar. 13, 2024 2:38 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers have released wide receiver Mike Williams as they work to get under the salary cap before the start of the new NFL league year Wednesday, the team announced. Williams was set to count $32 million against the 2024 salary cap, and this move would clear $20 million from the Chargers' books.

The move represents another paradigm shift from the regime of former general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley to that of the new tandem of head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. 

Harbaugh and Hortiz are, however, retaining veteran pass-rusher Khalil Mack, restructuring his contract to free up additional salary cap space, ESPN reported. Williams, meanwhile, is expected to instantly become one of the top wide receivers in a thin free-agency class of pass-catchers.

The Chargers have not been very aggressive during the legal tampering window before Wednesday's official start of free agency. They've reportedly brought in former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards and former Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly to help with the team's expected emphasis on a power running game under new offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and also re-signed safety Alohi Gilman

But the Chargers' biggest offseason addition is expected to come through the 2024 NFL Draft, where Los Angeles holds the No. 5 overall pick.

