National Football League Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins suffers knee injury against Ravens Updated Nov. 25, 2024 10:53 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of Monday night's game against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, and did not return.

Dobbins had 40 yards on six carries before being injured. The Ravens drafted Dobbins in the second round in 2020, but he missed most of two seasons with injuries.

He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers during the offseason.

Dobbins entered the game with 726 rushing yards and was averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He has been considered among the candidates for Comeback Player of the Year after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in last season's opener.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

