Chargers players crawl through ceiling panel to escape stuck hotel elevator
Several Los Angeles Chargers players and other members of the traveling party crawled through a ceiling panel to escape a stuck hotel elevator Friday night.
The NFL said on social media that around 7:30 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue assisted the people on the elevator through the ceiling panel to an adjacent elevator.
"The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts ensuring everyone's safety," the team said.
The Chargers are set to finish the preseason Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Los Angeles will open the regular season at home Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
When does the 2024 NFL season start? First game, schedule
2024 NFL Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks for all 32 teams
-
Backyard Sports video game franchise officially returning
It's now or never for Aaron Rodgers to lead cursed Jets out of the darkness
Bill Belichick's possible Hall of Fame induction could be accelerated by new rules
-
2024 NFL odds: Will Cowboys' Dak Prescott go over projected passing yards?
How C.J. Stroud’s Texans are using a ‘tough-nosed’ culture to fuel their rise
Prince of the preseason: Breaking down Caleb Williams’ dazzling display
-
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
When does the 2024 NFL season start? First game, schedule
2024 NFL Over/Under win total odds, predictions, picks for all 32 teams
-
Backyard Sports video game franchise officially returning
It's now or never for Aaron Rodgers to lead cursed Jets out of the darkness
Bill Belichick's possible Hall of Fame induction could be accelerated by new rules
-
2024 NFL odds: Will Cowboys' Dak Prescott go over projected passing yards?
How C.J. Stroud’s Texans are using a ‘tough-nosed’ culture to fuel their rise
Prince of the preseason: Breaking down Caleb Williams’ dazzling display