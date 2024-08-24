National Football League
Chargers players crawl through ceiling panel to escape stuck hotel elevator
Published Aug. 24, 2024 12:12 p.m. ET

Several Los Angeles Chargers players and other members of the traveling party crawled through a ceiling panel to escape a stuck hotel elevator Friday night.

The NFL said on social media that around 7:30 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue assisted the people on the elevator through the ceiling panel to an adjacent elevator.

"The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts ensuring everyone's safety," the team said.

The Chargers are set to finish the preseason Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Los Angeles will open the regular season at home Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

