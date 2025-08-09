National Football League
CeeDee Lamb Hit by Sprinting Official During Cowboys' Preseason Opener
National Football League

CeeDee Lamb Hit by Sprinting Official During Cowboys' Preseason Opener

Published Aug. 9, 2025 8:50 p.m. ET

CeeDee Lamb took a big hit and committed a penalty in the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener — even though the star receiver wasn't playing.

A sprinting official ran straight into Lamb's back when the four-time Pro Bowl receiver wandered too close to the field during the second quarter of the Cowboys' game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night, resulting in a 15-yard penalty to Dallas for making contact with an official.

Dressed in street clothes, Lamb was watching Joe Milton's deep pass to Jonathan Mingo and signaling to his teammates while standing in the white paint on the edge of the sideline. The official was tracking the play while he ran, and he didn't see Lamb before he knocked down the wideout with a big hit to the back.

Lamb got up with no apparent ill effects, laughing about the collision with his teammates. Dallas was still whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct, which took 15 yards off the Cowboys' 51-yard gain due to Rams defensive back Shaun Jolly's pass interference on Mingo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamb, Dak Prescott, George Pickens and most of the Cowboys' key players aren't participating in the preseason opener.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Brady In Bronze: Patriots Legend Gets 12-Foot Tall Statue, Roasts The Jets

Brady In Bronze: Patriots Legend Gets 12-Foot Tall Statue, Roasts The Jets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes