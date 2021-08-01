National Football League Carson Wentz's status with Indianapolis Colts uncertain after foot injury 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Training camp is off to a bumpy start for Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts.

The 28-year-old quarterback suffered a foot injury in practice Thursday and was subsequently ruled out indefinitely. Now, Wentz plans to rehab his foot over the next few days in an attempt to avoid surgery, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Though he is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason, avoiding surgery would potentially allow Wentz to suit up for the Colts in Week 1.

However, if he suffers any setbacks and decides that surgery is the best course of action, his status for the start of the season ⁠— and beyond ⁠— would be in serious jeopardy.

That's not great news for the Colts, who traded for Wentz in the offseason and viewed the QB as a potential missing piece on a team with designs on making a Super Bowl run.

Behind Wentz, the quarterback room in Indy isn't very experienced. Second-year QB Jacob Eason, the presumed backup for Wentz, was inactive for the Colts a season ago. Rookie Sam Ehlinger and 2020 undrafted free-agent Jalen Morton also have yet to see game action.

Brett Hundley, who most recently played in limited action for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, is also in the mix after the Colts announced his signing Saturday.

Wentz's injury is the latest in a long list of ailments for the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his days as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz played in 16 games just twice in five seasons.

In 2017, he tore his ACL and LCL in Week 14 and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season as the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles at the helm. The following season, Wentz was inactive to close out the season due to a vertebral fracture.

He made it through the 2019 regular season unscathed, but he suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Philadelphia's 17-9 wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

A tumultuous 2020 season with the Eagles resulted in him being benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts in Week 13, and ultimately traded to Indianapolis this offseason.

On Friday, ESPN's Marcus Spears described Wentz's latest injury as "catastrophic" for the Colts.

"Obviously, this injury derails a lot of things about the Indianapolis Colts and what they had plans to do," Spears said. "… It was too much riding on Carson Wentz being the Indianapolis Colts' starter in order for these things to materialize and take place. It's unfortunate."

Even if all goes well with rehab and surgery is avoided, Wentz isn't expected to be full strength. His mobility is likely to be affected, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

And there are ramifications beyond Indianapolis' playoff and Super Bowl hopes. As part of the deal to acquire Wentz, the Colts inserted playing-time clauses on a conditional pick sent to Philadelphia.

If Wentz misses a significant amount of time, the Colts would send a second-round pick to the Eagles in the 2022 draft, rather than a first-round pick.

For now, though, Wentz's status is uncertain at best.

The good news is that he hasn't officially been ruled out for Week 1, but the bad news is that the injury bug seems to have followed him from Philadelphia to Indianapolis.

