National Football League Carson Wentz dons Eagles, Commanders and Colts gear in viral workout Updated Aug. 7, 2023 5:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Who knew Carson Wentz was such a fashionista?

The free-agent quarterback posted a carousel of photos from a workout session he held last week. His outfit of choice? A Washington Commanders jersey and Indianapolis Colts shorts, topped off with a Philadelphia Eagles helmet.

"Back in the lab … just looks a little different this year," Wentz captioned the photos on social media, concluding with an upside-down smiley face.

The fit certainly got social media's attention, as well as Craig Carton's.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Carson Wentz actually does have a sense of humor," the host exclaimed on Monday's episode of "The Carton Show."

"I don't know where he's working out, but I know what he's wearing. … Yeah, that dude ain't playing football this year," Carton joked. "I can tell you that. But I learned that at least he can laugh at himself a little bit, so that's good, right?"

Carton then said that Wentz actually could suit up for an NFL squad this season — as a backup. "There's gotta be some team that looks at their roster and goes, 'He’s not better than our third-string quarterback?'"

Wentz, the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, has been a starter for the entirety of his seven-year career. He was on an MVP-caliber pace during his second season with the Eagles before tearing his ACL late in the year.

He has never been the same since, posting a winning record in just one of his three remaining seasons with Philadelphia, before spending a season apiece with Washington and Indy.

If he's willing to accept a backup position and less money, Wentz will likely latch on to a team at some point, just as long as it's not Carton's beloved New York Jets.

"We don't need him," Carton said. "Aaron Rodgers never gets hurt. When he does, he plays anyway."

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles

share