Carolina Panthers Over/Under Win Total: Can Bryce Young Take Another Leap?

In 2025, the Panthers won the NFC South with an 8-9 record.

It marked Carolina's first division title and playoff appearance since 2017, as well as the franchise's first season with more than seven wins over that span. The turnaround was especially impressive considering the Panthers won just two games only two years ago.

Now, the question is whether Carolina can build on last season's breakthrough and take another step forward in 2026.

Let's check out their Over/Under win total odds for the 2026 season.

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Carolina Panthers

Over 7.5: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Under 7.5: -136 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)

What to know: Despite finishing with a losing record, the Panthers nearly pulled off one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory, pushing the 12-5 Rams to the brink before falling 34-31 in the Wild Card Round.

The biggest reason for Carolina's turnaround was the emergence of quarterback Bryce Young. Just a year earlier, Young had been benched and his long-term future with the franchise was in question. In 2025, however, he took a major step forward, throwing for a career-high 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 63.6% of his passes.

More importantly, he consistently delivered in the biggest moments, giving the Panthers confidence that he can be their franchise quarterback moving forward.

Carolina made defense its top priority this offseason, landing two marquee additions in free agency in Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. The Panthers also invested in protecting Bryce Young by selecting offensive tackle Monroe Freeling in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Odds: This upcoming season, Carolina is the +310 third choice to win the NFC South, the +3800 14th choice to win the NFC and the +9000 25th choice to win the Super Bowl.