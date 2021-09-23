National Football League Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Win $25,000 for free with FOX Super 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Every year in the NFL, there are a few surprises to upset the apple cart.

There will be some playoff teams that nobody expected to be playing meaningful football in January. Last year, it was the Washington Football Team that played the role of upstart. This year, it could be the Carolina Panthers.

In Year 2 at the helm, coach Matt Rhule appears to have things clicking after impressive wins over the New York Jets (19-14) and New Orleans Saints (26-7) at home. Quarterback Sam Darnold may have found a new lease on his NFL life, and the Panthers' defense continues to grow from last season.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans may have already surpassed some expectations by winning their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, then giving the Browns a test in Cleveland. Without Deshaun Watson and now without Tyrod Taylor, who was placed on injured reserve this week, the Texans are forced to turn to Davis Mills, who was picked in the third round of the draft.

This is the subplot for Thursday Night Football on NFL Network this week (8:15 p.m. ET). And you could win $25,000 with the Thursday Night Football challenge on FOX’s Super 6. Select the correct answer to all six questions on the free Fox Super 6 app, and you could win the grand-prize jackpot. It’s quick, fun and free to play.

Here are Thursday night’s questions and our picks to click.

Who will score the first touchdown?

The options: Christian McCaffrey, Robby Anderson, Mark Ingram II, Brandin Cooks, DJ Moore, Other/No TD

All of the above are excellent selections on paper. Our official pick is Moore, who has 14 catches through the first two weeks and has benefitted from all the attention on McCaffrey. Houston has given up seven pass plays of 20-plus yards. Anderson and Moore could make that number grow.

Prediction: Moore.

Which team will have the most rushing yards and how many will they have?

The options: Panthers, Texans or Tie with ranges from 0-161+

The Panthers have allowed only 93 rushing yards through the first two games, the lowest total in the league. Part of the reason for that is getting ahead early and forcing teams to throw. Taylor was a big part of the Texans' running game, second only to Ingram. With that as the backdrop, Carolina and McCaffrey may be the solid selection.

Prediction: Panthers, 131-140

Which team will have the most passing yards and how many will they have?

The options: Panthers, Texans or Tie with ranges from 0-326+

Mills proved he had a strong arm at Stanford. He may also be playing a little bit from behind. Darnold has a 68.5 completion percentage, is averaging 295 yards per game and has thrown three touchdowns. However, he may not need to throw a ton if the game gets out of hand early. Look for garbage time yards.

Prediction: Texans, 276-300

Which team will have the longest rushing play and how many yards will it be?

The options: Panthers, Texans or Tie with ranges from 0-61+

The player with the longest rush this season for either team was Taylor (29 yards), but he's out. McCaffrey has an 18-yard run this season and may get a ton of chances this week.

Prediction: Panthers, 21-25

Which team will have the most offensive yards and how many will they have?

The options: Panthers, Texans or Tie with ranges from 0-426+

Again, this could be a case where the team that ends up losing the game racks up a huge yardage number in garbage time. Then again, the Panthers are the better offense and the better team.

Prediction: Panthers, 351-375

Which team will win and by how many points?

The options: Panthers, Texans or Tie with ranges from 0-17+

FOXBet has the Panthers as eight-point favorites. Carolina appears to be the superior team. Road favorites on a short week are always a little scary, but that should be overcome by the talent gap and the shaky nature of the Texans quarterback situation.

Prediction: Panthers 9-10.

