After coming out as gay in June, Carl Nassib is adjusting to his new reality

3 hours ago

The new normal for Carl Nassib is taking some getting used to.

After coming out as the NFL's first openly gay active player in June, it has taken some time for him to get adjusted to his new reality of sharing what was once his secret with the world.

And with training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders now underway, Nassib spoke publicly with the media on Friday for the first time since the announcement and shared what it felt like to be a trailblazer of sorts in the NFL.

"First couple of days, being 'out,' the only 'out' player, my body felt like Jell-O. I was very anxious," he said. "But now, I just wanted to get this [media conference] over with, wanted to move on, just have a lot of clarity. I feel better today. I feel better than I did yesterday and the day before that. So, I'm looking forward to the future."

In a story by Martin Rogers for FOX Sports in June, Rogers detailed how the announcement from Nassib was a watershed moment for an issue that will hopefully cease to be news in the NFL in the future.

"The next time it happens – whether Nassib’s courage sparks a trickle of similar decisions to come out or it’s an outlier for now – it will be less newsworthy. And less so the time after that, and so on, until one day, it won’t be news at all," Rogers wrote. 

Just a few days into training camp, Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr spoke with the media and made it clear that Nassib is seen as family and that he should not be treated any differently after coming out.

"When he came in [the locker room], I just like to watch, and not one person, from my point of view, has treated him any different," said Carr.

Those sentiments were reinforced by Nassib, who says that his teammates have embraced him with open arms.

"We've got a great locker room, great teammates," he said. "I've been met with nothing but love and support. It has been incredible. Football players get a bad rap. But we're humble, hard-working, accepting people. This was a great example of that."

Nassib is heading into his sixth season, his second with the Raiders, after being selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

But it's his first season with a new reality, which could be seen as a fresh start.

