Cardinals vs. Jaguars odds: How to bet, point spread, picks, more

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a red-hot start, 2-0 so far this season with the second-best offense in the NFL, by both scoring and total yardage.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, are in the bottom quarter of the league on both sides of the ball – which means there's nowhere to go but up.

Combine those two trends, and it's no surprise the Cardinals are a touchdown (or more) favorite against Trevor Lawrence & Co. Here are the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and picks from our betting expert on Cardinals vs. Jaguars ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ARIZONA CARDINALS @ JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -7.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Cardinals -350 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.86 total); Jaguars +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "We established in Week 1 that West Coast teams traveling east in September and struggling isn’t a thing. What do you know? Arizona opened the season with a 38-13 rout of Tennessee in Nashville.

"It’ll be a mild surprise if the score isn’t similar here against a Jaguars team that can do nothing right through two games. It’s early, but I might have been wrong about Jacksonville’s offense. Trevor Lawrence doesn’t looked poised or confident, and the supporting cast – solid on paper! – has been woeful. Jacksonville didn’t reach the red zone once against Denver.

"Arizona’s defense isn’t great, but Vance Joseph will give Lawrence problems the same way he did young QBs Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones last season."

PICK: Cardinals (-7.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 7 points

