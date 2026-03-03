Cardinals Set to Release Kyler Murray, Adding Intriguing Option to QB Market

Kyler Murray's time with the Arizona Cardinals is finished.

The veteran quarterback will be released by the team when the new league year begins on March 11, Murray confirmed in a social media post on Tuesday.

To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you," Murray wrote in a social media post.

"I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my brothers nothing but the best.

"I am no stranger to adversity, I am prepared for whatever’s next. I trust in God and my work ethic. I truly believe my best ball is in front of me and I look forward to proving it.

"Godspeed."

It had been rumored in recent weeks that the Cardinals would release Murray as he was owned $36.8 million in guaranteed money. The Cardinals had grown "frustrated" with Murray, a team source told FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Henry McKenna. Murray's camp had also hoped for a release, according to Vacchiano and McKenna.

Murray played in just five games last season — throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions — before suffering a foot injury against the Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals initially thought Murray would only miss a few weeks, but backup Jacoby Brissett played well in his absence, creating an awkward quarterback controversy.

Murray was eventually placed on injured reserve and missed the rest of the season. The Cardinals finished with a 3-14 record and fired coach Jonathan Gannon.

Murray arrived in Arizona with huge expectations after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2019, and at times he delivered.

He was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, providing multiple electrifying highlights such as the so-called "Hail Murray" in 2020, when he connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on the final play of the game.

The pinnacle of his Cardinals’ tenure came in 2021, when the team jumped to a 10-2 record by early December. But Arizona would fade down the stretch, losing four of their final five games before getting bounced by the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the wild-card round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.